‘The Flash’ Director Reveals First Look at New Supergirl Costume

Just four days after The Flash director Andy Muschietti showed off the first look at Ezra Miller’s new Flash costume for the film (which came ten days after Muschietti offered a glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman costume), he’s struck again with a third Instagram picture. The latest in the series gives us a peek at the new Supergirl costume.

As with the previous pictures, the photo focuses on the chest emblem, which is extremely ornate and detailed in close-up. The suit also appears to have a fairly unusual color scheme for the character, with red across the shoulders and upper torso. Supergirl’s typical comic-book costume looks more like Superman’s, with a blue bodysuit and a red cape.

This Flash movie is looking increasingly like an unofficial Justice League film. The numerous guest stars are owed to the fact that the film will adapt the Flashpoint series, where Barry Allen gets trapped in an alternate reality full of darker heroes. The new Supergirl who will appear in The Flash will be played by Sasha Calle.

Getty Images/DC Comics

The rest of The Flash’s cast includes Ben Affleck as the DC Extended Universe Batman, Kiersey Clemons as Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Barry’s mother. and Ron Livingston as Barry’s incarcerated father (who was previously played by Billy Crudup in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, not to mention Zack Snyder’s Justice League). In case you missed them, here are the previous glimpses of Michael Keaton’s Batman costume and Ezra Miller}s Flash costume:

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

