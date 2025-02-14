There is a reason the Goonies never say die.

After decades of rumors, it looks like The Goonies sequel may actually happen, as Warner Bros. has recruited Potsy Ponciroli to write the screenplay for the film.

Per Variety, “Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Chris Columbus, who wrote the original “Goonies” script. Lauren Shuler Donner will executive produce.”

At the moment there is no official synopsis for the film, nor is their a director attached.

The Goonies, released in 1985, was directed by the late Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus (from a story by Spielberg). It depicted the adventures of a group of kids who discover a treasure map and use it to find a pirate ship hidden near their homes in Oregon. The film was a major hit and became a staple of TV and VHS viewing all through the late ’80s and ’90s.

The cast of young up-and-coming actors who went on to long Hollywood careers that made up the Goonies included Sean Astin (as Mikey), Ke Huy Quan (as Data), Josh Brolin (as Brand), Martha Plimpton (as Stef), and Corey Feldman (as Mouth). The adult cast featured Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano as the Fratelli brothers, a pair of crooks who, along with their mean mother (Anne Ramsey) chased after the Goonies and the pirate treasure.

Most of the original Goonies, including Astin, Brolin, and Quan, are still around and still working in film and TV. Through the years when asked about a sequel, they have all expressed interest in the project — although it has always seemed like a long shot. Rumors that The Goonies 2 could happen have bounced around the internet for pretty much the entirety of its existence. This news, though, might be the first concrete sign that the film is actually moving forward.

