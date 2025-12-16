First Trailer For Steven Spielberg’s Mysterious Sci-Fi Film Reveals the Movie’s Title and Premise

We’ve been hearing whispers and rumors for months about Steven Spielberg’s mysterious new movie, his first true alien movie since 2005’s War of the Worlds. Then billboards began popping up last week hyping the film, sans title, with the phrase “All Will Be Disclosed.”

That turned out to be a pretty big clue to the movie’s title: Disclosure Day, which was confirmed by the film’s first trailer.

Although the details of the plot are still vague, it’s clear the movie is about the revelation of alien life in the universe, and how the world — along with stars Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor — react to that news.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official trailer.

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day. Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Man, it really should not get me excited just to read something described as “a new original event film.” But it does. That’s where we’re at these days, I guess.

Disclosure Day is scheduled to open in theaters on June 12, 2026.

