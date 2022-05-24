‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: The Russo Brothers’ New Blockbuster

Having left the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, at least for the time being, the Russo brothers are now headed to Netflix. Their latest film, The Gray Man, premieres there later this summer, and does feature one of their frequent Marvel stars, Chris Evans. This time, though, he’s about as far from Captain America as you can get. Now he’s Lloyd, an almost literally mustache-twirling villain who is out to kill Ryan Gosling’s former CIA man now on the run.

The first trailer for the movie just premiered, and it’s filled with a lot of action. Like, a lot. Like the movie looks like it might have 25 lines of dialogue in it and the rest of the movie is chases and explosions. Check it out below:

It’s been a minute since Ryan Gosling did a slick action role like this. (And when he does, they tend to be a bit more cerebral than this; think Blade Runner 2049.) He and Evans could make a good hero/villain pair, though, and after her scene-stealing role in No Time to Die, it’s nice to see Ana de Armas in another one of these big action thrillers.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The Gray Man premieres on Netflix on July 22.

