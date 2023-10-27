David Fincher Is Back With ‘The Killer’ Trailer

The acclaimed director of films like Se7en, Zodiac, and Gone Girl is back with yet another dark thriller. David Fincher’s The Killer has a limited theatrical release on October 27 — that’s today — followed by a Netflix debut on November 10 of 2023.

The film is based on a French graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent. Based on the latest trailer for the movie, it appears very much like most of Fincher’s other movies. It’s stylish and sleek with tons of quick cuts, while still staying grounded and realistic.

The main character is an assassin and a very good one at that. He accomplishes his prowess through the suppression of any and all empathy. Of course, that comes along with another host of problems. The film has actually been in the works since 2007. Unfortunately, it took until around 2021 to actually find backers for the project. The final cast consists of Michael Fassbender in the title role, alongside Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

So far, the film is receiving mostly positive reviews, with praise centering mostly around the direction and the leading man, Michael Fassbender. At the 80th Venice International Film Festival, the film was nominated for a Golden Lion. It also won an award for its soundtrack, composed by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails fame and Atticus Ross.

You can watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

The Killer is now playing in select theaters. It premieres on Netflix on November 10.