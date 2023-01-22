‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 2: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

In The Last Of Us Episode 1, there was a mention of Jakarta on a radio. Well, the opening scenes of Episode 2 take place in Jakarta, at the start of the fungal outbreak that will lead to the show’s zombie apocalypse. That’s where a scientist examines one of the first victims of the fungus, and declares that there is no cure or vaccine and instead recommends bombing — and later we see that bombs were used in cities to stop the spread.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, video game references, and hidden details you might have missed in Episode 2 of The Last Of Us. Titled “Infected,” and directed by The Last of Us game creator Neil Druckmann, this episode reveals how the zombie infection started and was spread, and reveals how the show’s version of the infection is different from the one in the original games. It also shows why reflections are so important in the series, the symbolism of the sandwich that Ellie eats, and how the fungus was spread in this world — and how Joel survived because (no joke) he’s on the Atkins diet. See them all below:

