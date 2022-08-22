HBO Debuts First Footage From ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Show

HBO and HBO Max debuted a new sizzle reel of programming coming to the channel (and streaming service) through the end of 2022 and into early 2023. The main event of the two minute and 30 second trailer was the first footage from The Last of Us, the big-budget adaptation of the beloved video game series from Naughty Dog.

Developed by Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s own Neil Druckmann, the show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Elle, the two survivors of the show (and game’s) zombie apocalypse. The teaser doesn’t show much in the way of zombie action, but it does have a fair amount of the moody atmosphere and creepy visuals that made The Last of Us a hugely popular game on PlayStation.

The sizzle reel also include looks at new shows like House of the Dragon, The Idol, and The White House Plumbers with Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson, plus new seasons of The White Lotus, His Dark Materials, Industry, Los Espookys, Avenue 5, Succession, Winning Time, Perry Mason, Barry, The Righteous Gemstones, and The Guilded Age. Take a look:

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, along with Nick Offerman, Graham Greene, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

HBO’s The Last Of Us does not have an official release date on HBO yet, but it’s expected to premiere some time in early 2023. Coming along right as The Walking Dead ends its run at AMC, it might hit right at the perfect time when zombie enthusiasts are looking for another show to fill the undead hole in their hearts.

