‘The Mandalorian’: Every Chapter 11 Easter Egg and Secret

Obviously, the post and video below contain SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Mandalorian has mostly stayed on the outskirts of Star Wars history, but this week’s episode, “Chapter 11 - The Heiress” dove into the franchise’s mythology in a big way. It featured the live-action debut of Bo-Katan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars — and she was even played by Katee Sackhoff, who also voiced Bo-Katan in animated form.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Star Wars references in the latest episode of The Mandalorian. The video below breaks them all down, including the difference between Mandalore and Mand’alore the Great, the meaning of the insignia on Sasha Banks’ Mandalorian armor, and the lineage of the weird creepy monster that devours the Child during an early scene. Watch them all below:

