‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 12: Every Easter Egg and Secret

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ is “Chapter 12 - The Siege.” And it contains several huge callbacks to the history of Star Wars. While most of The Mandalorian has been focused on the original Star Wars trilogy, “The Siege” begins to hint at events that occured in the recent sequel trilogy.

There are also cameos from aliens featured in Star Wars: A New Hope, star maps like the ones used in George Lucas’ Star Wars, references to the Kessel Run seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and a statue in the honor of IG-11, the bounty hunter robot that saved Navarro back in Season One of The Mandalorian. One scene even makes mention of unknown regions of the galaxy, which we saw featured as Emperor Palpatine’s base in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus there’s so much more — and you can watch all the Easter eggs, references, and secrets in “The Siege” in our new video below. Watch:

