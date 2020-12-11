‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 15: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian “Chapter 15 - The Believer.”

We’re just one episode away from the Season 2 Finale of The Mandalorian. [A single tear rolls out from the bottom of Beskar mask.] On “The Believer,” we got our first good look at Pedro Pascal’s mug this season, which showed us just how far he’ll go to save widdle Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon. We also had several returning supporting characters, including Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfield who first debuted in “Chapter 6 - The Prisoner.”

The ways all these characters connect is one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Star Wars references in our latest Mandalorian video. Below, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down all the little stuff you might have missed:

