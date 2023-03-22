‘The Mandalorian‘: Every Chapter 20 Easter Egg and Secret

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian had a really cool cameo: From none other than Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. Best is the Jedi who helps Grogu escape from Order 66, when the Clone Army slaughtered the Jedi at the behest of Emperor Palpatine. And Best is also playing his Jedi character, Kelleran Beq, from the recent game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

That’s just one of the really cool Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed on The Mandalorian Chapter 20 - “The Foundling.” In our latest Star Wars video we go through dozens of moments and shots you need to see, including the themes of parents and children running through this week’s show, the nature of Mandalorian training, and why we think the ship that Grogu takes to escape Order 66 belonged to ... Senator Jar Jar Binks. At 24 minutes, our video is almost as long as The Mandalorian episode itself. Watch the whole thing below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Episode 4 of the current season of The Mandalorian, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Episode 3, all the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of The Mandalorian Season 3, and all the Easter eggs in the season premiere of The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

