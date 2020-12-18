The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of The Mandalorian.

The second season of The Mandalorian was filled with about as many secrets, homages, and Easter eggs as any episode of the show so far. There’s the weird Star Wars food they eat in the restaurant, the details about Boba Fett’s true lineage, and the backstory of the Darksaber, which has been important all season but looks to become even more important in the upcoming third season.

Our newest Mandalorian Easter egg video — the last for now, sadly — breaks down all of those elements and more. Want to know where the design of the Dark Troopers come from? Want to know what that curse word Cara Dune mutters is? Want to know what Luke Skywalker’s big entrance on this episode has to do with every other Jedi entrance throughout Star Wars? Find out all of that and more below:

