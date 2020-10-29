‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know

In lieu of literally any big movies since the beginning of September, and possibly no blockbusters for the rest of 2020 (Help us Wonder Woman 1984, you’re our only hope) we have to take our wins where we can find them. Thankfully, The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+ this fall. Every Friday, we’ll get a new blast of sci-fi adventure from a galaxy far, far away. The way things are going right now, we need it.

If you missed The Mandalorian Season 1 or you just want to refresh your memory before Season 2 begins, ScreenCrush’s video team — and our YouTube Channel — has you covered. First, though, here’s a recap that Lucasfilm made that crams the entire story of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (Baby Yoda) thus far:

If you want to dive deeper into Season 1, we have a ton of additional videos. Here, we clock every Easter egg and reference to Star Wars on The Mandalorian last year:

In this video, we dive into the shocking finale of The Mandalorian, and try to predict where Season 2 will take us:

A big part of Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be the history and culture of Mandalore, which has barely appeared in the Star Wars movies, but plays an enormously important role in Star Wars novels and cartoon shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This video gets you all caught up on all things Mandalore:

We’ll have tons more about The Mandalorian after Season 2 premieres later this week on Disney+, and throughout the new season every single week through the end of 2020.