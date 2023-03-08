Episode 2 of The Mandalorian Season 3 is here. And “The Mines of Mandalore” gave us a huge ending, that reveals a lot more of what series creator Jon Favreau’s grand plan for the show really is, and where the future of Star Wars is headed.

We break down just what that surprising ending means in our latest Mandalorian video, which is our full breakdown of the dozens of Easter eggs, hidden references, and Star Wars secrets you might have missed on this week’s episode. Plus we go through the rich backstory of Mandalore that you really need to know to fully understand this week’s big surprises. Do you know what a mythosaur is? No? Well, we’ll tell you all about it, plus the meaning of the Darksaber, the rise of Tarre Vizsla, and lots more. Check it out below:

READ MORE: Why The Mandalorian Crossed Over Into The Book of Boba Fett

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of the current season of The Mandalorian, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, our recap of what you need to know about The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 (and The Book of Boba Fett), and all the Easter eggs in the new trailer for The Mandalorian. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

Sign up for Disney+ here.