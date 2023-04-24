‘The Mandalorian’: What to Expect on Season 4

The final episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 felt at times like the last episode of the show ever. Din Djarin formally adopted Grogu as his son, and the pair settled into a new home on the frontiers of Nevarro. Din and Grogu also left their Mandalorian covert and the former accepted a gig freelancing for the New Republic, working as a sort of mercenary bounty hunting good-guy.

If we never saw Din and Grogu again, that would be a fairly satisfying end to their story. But nothing in Star Wars ever truly ends, does it? And series creator Jon Favreau has already said that Mando will return for a fourth season, which he has already written. In our latest video, we look at where the show can, should, and probably will go next — and how the end of this season helps set the table for Dave Filoni’s massive upcoming Star Wars movie, which will unite the various storylines and heroes from Lucasfilm’s Disney+ TV shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. For more on The Mandalorian Season 4, watch the full video below:

