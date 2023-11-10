The Marvels is here — and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details that you missed in the movie. We are here to help you find all of them. Would you expect anything less from the ScreenCrush team?

In our latest video, we do a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to The Marvels. We’ll explain everything you need to know about Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau — in both Marvel comics and Marvel movies and shows — to get you up to speed for this movie. We’ll also break down some of the surprise cameos, explain who Dar-Benn is and how she differs from her comic book version, and go through the cleverness of some of The Marvels’ soundtrack choices. Plus: Did you spot the callback to the Adam West Batman TV show? We did! Check out the full video below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in The Marvels, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of all of Ms. Marvel and what you need to know before The Marvels, our review of last week’s Loki and exploring how the series is setting up Avengers: Secret Wars, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in Episode 4 of Loki Season 2. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Marvels is in theaters now.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app