Welcome back, Marvel zombies. The Marvels trailer is here, and it is chock full of deep Marvel lore that you’re going to need to know for when the movie comes out. That’s what our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video is all about.

In it, we take a long look — the trailer is like two minutes, our video is about a dozen times longer than that — at The Marvels trailer, and all of the Marvel history wrapped up in this story about Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and whatever codename Monica Rambeau is going to use in the MCU. We’ll explain where Monica comes from in the comics and where she wound up (did you know she once led the Avengers?) and we’ll also give you a quick rundown of the events of WandaVision and Ms. Marvel in case you missed either of those shows. We’ll also break down the role of S.W.O.R.D. in the MCU, give you a quick update on Nick Fury’s status in the MCU, and how this film might tie into the Eternals. Check out all the Easter eggs below:

