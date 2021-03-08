Zack Snyder’s Justice League already has a teaser, a trailer, and a whole bunch of clips. The movie doesn’t come out for another two weeks, though, so how about a few more videos to get people excited? More is more! That’s the expression, right?

The latest batch of teasers for the film is a series of short clips each tied to a different character in the team, focusing on scenes that didn’t appear in the film’s theatrical cut. (Snyder’s new director’s cut runs a full two hours longer than the original version, so there are plenty of those to choose from.) In Wonder Woman’s teaser, Gal Gadot investigates an ancient ruin:

In Flash’s, Ezra Miller saves a woman from a potentially fatal car crash:

In the Aquaman trailer, our man Jason Momoa confers with Willem Dafoe’s Vulko, who was supposed to show up in Justice League but got cut out of the Joss Whedon edit:

In Superman’s trailer, he tours a whole gallery of costumes before choosing the black suit made famous in “The Return of Superman” storyline from DC Comics:

And finally, Batman shows up on the tank from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns comic and shares a big hero moment with the black-suited Superman:

(Look for Cyborg’s trailer to show up any minute now.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

