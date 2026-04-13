New series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch new seasons of From, Beef, and Gordon Ramsay’s cooking competition MasterChef. Plus, catch a buzzy new series starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

MasterChef

Season 16, themed “Global Gauntlet,” sees judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry oversee home cooks as they represent cuisine from different global regions including the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa.

Where to watch MasterChef: Season 16 premieres on FOX at 8PM E.T. on April 15, with episodes airing weekly at the same time on Wednesdays, and available to stream next-day on Hulu.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Based on Rufi Thorpe’s novels, the comedy-drama series follows a pregnant 19-year-old who, after having a baby and getting abandoned by her professor boyfriend, starts an OnlyFans to make ends meet.

Where to watch Margo’s Got Money Troubles: The comedy-drama premieres with three episodes on Apple TV with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

READ MORE: 10 TV Shows From Your Childhood You Won’t Believe Were Real

One Day in My Body

TLC’s new documentary series follows the lives of people living with some of the rarest medical conditions in the world as they navigate daily life differently.

Where to watch One Day in My Body: The series premieres at 9PM E.T. on April 15, with episodes available to watch on Max the next day.

Beef (Season 2 Premiere)

The second season of the anthology series follows the messy chain reaction after a newly engaged young couple witness a distressing fight between their boss and his wife at a country club.

Where to watch Beef: Season 2 premieres in its entirety exclusively on Netflix on April 16.

From (Season 4 Premiere)

Season 4 explores the “Man in Yellow” and focuses on the secrets revealed last season, as well as the arrival of a new character named Sophia.

Where to watch From: Season 4 premieres on MGM+, accessible via Amazon Prime Video, on April 19, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

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