A brand new week means new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Lucky for you, ScreenCrush has your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Kiefer Sutherland’s latest action thriller. Plus, catch one of the newest horror movies from A24 as well as a college comedy starring one of Adam Sandler’s daughters.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Undertone

A paranormal podcaster is pulled into a terrifying mystery when she receives sinister audio recordings in Undertone. The horror film became available to stream at home via VOD on April 14.

Where to watch Undertone: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Brothers Under Fire

In Brothers Under Fire, a military squad’s vacation in Mexico is thrown into a fight for survival when the cartel murders one of their team members. The action thriller is available to watch at home via VOD starting April 17.

Where to watch Brothers Under Fire: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: How Jumanji: Open World Will Honor Robin Williams

All You Need Is Kill

In this sci-fi anime that inspired the movie Edge of Tomorrow, a soldier who dies in batle becomes trapped in a time loop, destined to repeat the same day until he can figure out a way to defeat the alien invaders who have taken over Earth. The anime film became available to stream at home via VOD on April 14.

Where to watch All You Need Is Kill: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

This eye-opening documentary by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell explores both the existential threats and incredible potential of AI via interviews with experts. The documentary became available to watch at home via VOD on April 14.

Where to watch The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Roommates

When shy college freshman Devon asks cool-girl Celeste to be her roommate, the pair’s friendship quickly devolves into a chaotic, passive-aggressive mess in coming-of-age comedy Roommates. The college comedy is available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting on April 17.

Where to watch Roommates: Netflix.

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