‘The Penguin’ Episode 2: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The new episode of The Penguin features a flashback scene set in Arkham Asylum — and the prison uniforms and visiting room we see are both exactly the same ones we saw in The Batman, the 2022 Matt Reeves film that The Penguin spins out of. In these scenes Cristin Milioti’s character Sofia is referred to as “The Hangman” — which is the character’s name from the acclaimed DC Comics miniseries Batman: Dark Victory.

But those are just a couple of the Easter eggs, DC references, and little details you might have missed in the second episode of The Penguin. In our latest DC video, we’ll break down all of them. We’ll discuss the form of light therapy we see Sofia receiving, and explain why we think “The Hangman” is going to make a full-blown appearance by the end of this series. Also: Is this show setting up the death of the Penguin? We’ll discuss all that and more — watch our full video below...

