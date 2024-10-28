‘The Penguin’ Episode 6: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

After six episodes of The Penguin, we know now this show is about: It’s showing us the ascent of Colin Farrell’s version of the character from low-level criminal to full-blown crime lord. Yes he was a bad guy in The Batman, but the show has followed Oz as he has crossed the line from bad to damn near evil.

In our latest video on The Penguin, we examine Episode 6 of the show and break down all of its DC Comics references, hidden Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed. We’ll talk about all the symbolism of his underground facility, we’ll draw some parallels between certain characters on The Penguin and between Robert Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, including the water symbolism in both. Watch our full Penguin Episode 6 breakdown below.

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs in Episode 6 of The Penguin, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 5 of The Penguin, one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 4 of The Penguin, and one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of The Penguin. (Do you like Easter eggs? We got lots of Easter eggs around here.) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Penguin premiere weekly on HBO and Max.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.

Get our free mobile app