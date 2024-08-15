‘The Penguin’ Sets Premiere Date on HBO and Max

HBO and Max have finally pinned down exactly when DC’s The Penguin will premiere.

The show will debut on HBO on Thursday, September 19 at 9PM ET. It will also be available to stream on Max.

The premiere will re-air that Sunday, September 22, at 9PM ET. Then the second episode, and each subsequent episode will air on Sunday nights at 9PM.

The series is eight episodes long.

The show spins out of the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, where Farrell debuted his version of the Penguin, less a bird-themed super-villain with tricky umbrellas, and more a Tony Soprano-esque scheming mob boss looking to get ahead in the Gotham City underworld.

The spinoff’s cast includes Cristin Milioti (playing Sofia Falcone, who has a long history with Batman in DC Comics), Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clansy Brown, and Carmen Ejogo.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman.” Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

While The Penguin premieres next month on HBO and Max, we haven’t heard much lately about the planned sequel to The Batman, The Batman — Part II. It’s currently announced release date is October 2, 2026. At this point, it’s essentially the last surviving remnant of the previous regime of DC films and shows prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Whether that has an impact on the ongoing health of The Batman franchise, only time (and perhaps the ratings of The Penguin) will tell.