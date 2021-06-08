Watch Neil Gaiman Tour ‘The Sandman’ Set For the First Time

Long considered unadaptable — or at least, many have tried and none have succeeded to date — The Sandman is finally getting its first official TV series. The acclaimed DC Comics book, first published from 1989 to 1996, Sandman will now become a big-budget series for Netflix. The first season is in production now.

There’s no official photos yet, but Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes tour of the sets, which is particularly cool because the one taking the tour is Neil Gaiman, the original co-creator and writer of The Sandman series. In the video below, you get to go with him as he has the very surreal experience of stepping into the locations that he first dreamed up (ho ho) for the series some 35 years ago.

The video also includes brief interviews with Tom Sturridge, who plays Morpheus, and also Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lucifer. (In DC Comics, this is basically the same Lucifer that went on to appear in his own comics and then in the Lucifer TV show that’s run for numerous seasons on Fox and then Netflix. Obviously this version of the character will be a little different.) Watch it here:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

The Sandman does not have an official release date yet on Netflix.

