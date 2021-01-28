‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Announces Main Cast

The Sandman, a Netflix series based on the popular DC Comics character, has announced its main cast. Tom Sturridge (Velvet Buzzsaw) will star as Dream, also known as Morpheus in the comics. He will be joined by Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars), who will star as Lucifer, ruler of Hell. The rest of the main cast is fleshed out by Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Neil Gaiman, who authored the comic book series, is co-writing the show with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. The three will also serve as executive producers, with Heinberg helming the project as showrunner. The show will revolve around Dream, a metaphysical deity known as one of the Endless, who must repair his wrongdoings after he’s released from imprisonment. As Dream has been around for billions of years, these reparations are going to take some time.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality," Gaiman said in a statement (via Variety). "I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

Gaiman continued: “This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”