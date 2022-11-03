Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2

The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been keeping fans up to date on developments with the series and its future since August. Back in September, he posted this on his Twitter account.

This week, he posted a much happier message.

The TV series version of The Sandman spent years in development, following decades spent trying to turn the acclaimed comic series into a movie. The show that finally arrived on Netflix was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg and starred Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the personification of dreams and the lord of the Dreaming. The first season of the show largely adapted the first volume of The Sandman comics, Preludes & Nocturnes. The original Sandman comic originally spanned 75 issues and 10 volumes, and Gaiman has expanded on the story with various spinoffs and sequels through the years, so there is still loads of material the show can adapt.

The first season of The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix.

