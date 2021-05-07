The Suicide Squad could have more than one post-credit scene, according to James Gunn. The director shared a vintage-inspired poster on Twitter for the upcoming DC movie, which is a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Replying to the graphic, a Twitter user asked if there would be a post-credits scene following the movie. Gunn's response hints that there’s multiple.

When asked if there was a scene following the credits of The Suicide Squad, Gunn simply responded with: “A?”

This implies that there could be two (or possibly three?) bonus scenes waiting for us after the credits. Gunn is no stranger to the post-credit scene — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has a total of five scenes that play after the movie. And, given the ensemble nature of The Suicide Squad, there's a lot of fun characters to play around with.

The big question we have now is whether or not the post-credit scene(s) will set up the plot for a future DC movie or TV series. This is certainly a possibility, as there’s an upcoming spinoff series starring John Cena’s Peacemaker arriving on HBO Max in January of 2022.

Then again, The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to its predecessor, and Gunn has the creative liberty to kill off whomever he wants in his film. Therefore, due to its singular nature, it might not make a lot of sense to tease future happenings in the DCEU. The post-credit antics could simply be an extra bit of entertainment for dedicated fans. We'll have to wait until this summer to find out.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

