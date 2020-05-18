‘The Umbrella Academy’ Is Back With Season 2 Announcement Video

The Umbrella Academy is returning to Netflix for a second season later this July. The news comes in the form of a video announcement posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel this morning. The clip depicts the show’s main cast dancing around their apartments to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, in a pitch-perfect recreation of Season 1 Episode 1’s iconic dance scene. Check it out:

Season 2 will see Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min return as the Umbrella Academy, a ragtag group of teenage superheroes all born on the same day in 1989. The trailer shows the actors having a bit of fun in quarantine, giving new significance to the lyrics “I Think We’re Alone Now.” In a way, we are alone now, at least for a while. The upcoming season will continue to explore the relationships between the members of the Umbrella Academy, who reunited in Season 1 after the death of their adopted billionaire father. Now, the gang finds themselves tasked with a huge mission — going back in time to prevent a global apocalypse.

Steve Blackman reprises his role as show runner, executive producing alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. The series is based off the graphic novel series of the same name, written by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance) and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The first season was released in February of 2019, amassing 45 million global viewers within its first month of streaming, according to Netflix.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will be released on Netflix on July 31.