Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix as an ex-convict seeking redemption in Nora Fingscheidt's action thriller The Unforgivable. With a screenplay from Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles, the Netflix-produced movie tells the story of a woman named Ruth (Bullock), who is released from prison only to find that the community around her is unwilling to re-accept her into society.

Watch the preview clip below, which gives us a glimpse of Bullock's striking portrayal of a misunderstood criminal:

“Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past,” reads Netflix's official plot synopsis. “Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

Bullock is joined by cast members Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, and Thomas Guiry. This will be Bullock’s first movie since Netflix’s 2018 smash Bird Box, which was viewed by 89 million households within the first four weeks of streaming.

While the premise isn’t really groundbreaking, the acting work from Bullock and Davis alone should make this a redemption story that's worth a watch. From the looks of the trailer, Bullock and Davis have both delivered powerhouse performances for The Unforgivable. About two minutes into the trailer, the Oscar-winning actresses are in a full-on screaming match that might just generate some awards buzz.

The Unforgivable will be released in select theaters on November 24, and will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning December 10.