New ‘Love and Thunder’ Trailer Promises a Classic Thor Adventure

Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder go on sale on Monday and to hype up their release, Marvel unveiled a brand new trailer for the film. It includes new looks at the Guardians of the Galaxy, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and even more sexual tension between Thor and, uh, Thor.

(That would be Chris Hemsworth’s Original Recipe Thor and Natalie Portman’s New Thor, AKA Jane Foster.)

The trailer is short but it packs in a ton of Marvel appearances and even some barely hidden Chris Hemsworth nudity. If I know anything about marketing, I do know this: That is definitely going to move some tickets. It’s been well-established by now that people want to see Thor’s hammer.

Watch the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning from Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 28 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.