Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder was expected to be the next great Marvel movie. Instead, it’s found itself among the lowest-rated Marvel movies on Rotten Tomatoes. What went wrong exactly..? And why couldn't the film measure up to the previous success of Thor: Ragnarok? As far as everyone knew, Taika Waititi and Marvel were a winning combo.

Here’s how its Rotten Tomatoes score stacks up against the worst-reviewed MCU films so far:

Iron Man 2 - 72

- 72 Thor: Love and Thunder - 67

- 67 The Incredible Hulk - 67

- 67 Thor: The Dark World - 66

- 66 Eternals - 47

After the devastating critical reception that Eternals received, Marvel has been unable to reach the earlier heights they enjoyed with films like Black Panther or Avengers: Endgame. There's a big question here. Is that because the movies coming out are actually worse, or are people just losing their taste for what Marvel has on offer?

In the grand scheme of things though, the score Thor: Love And Thunder received isn't detrimental to the overall ranking of the MCU as a whole. The composite score for all movies in the shared universe is now 83 percent, and it’s extremely uncommon that it moves by even a single percentage point thanks to the sheer number of movies under the umbrella.

Criticisms of the film vary, but overall, it seems that fans and critics alike agree that a lot of the emotional pathos in the film was undercut by humor. This is nothing new for Marvel movies. There’s almost always a comic relief character, a cute character, or just something to give the audience a break from the giant stakes explored in the film. Maybe it’s just the fact that this movie centers around a huge tragedy... and that tragedy isn’t Gorr. It isn’t some cosmic threat. It’s illness itself.

