Why Are ‘The Acolyte’s Audience Scores So Low?

Critics have given the new Star Wars show, The Acolyte, solid to highly positive reviews. And yet the audience scores on websites like Rotten Tomatoes are shockingly low. We’re talking a difference of roughly 50 points between the critics’ rating and the audience’s rating. That’s a huge divide between critics and fans.

Where did it come from? Are some fans review bombing the show? Why do so-called Star Wars fans seem to hate Star Wars so much lately? That’s the subject of our latest video, in which we convene a roundtable of Star Wars fans and experts to discuss the reaction to The Acolyte. Are there legitimate flaws in the show? Are these “fans” genuinely upset about it? Or are they just looking for engagement on social media? Watch our full discussion below:

