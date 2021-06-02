Happy National Don’t Flex Day.

(Technically, I think the picture below was taken yesterday? So the holiday already passed? Wait, the picture was taken in Australian, so maybe it’s still National Don’t Flex Day here? What‘s the time difference? How does this work?!?)

Whether it’s still this very important and very real holiday, it was still happening when Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to post a photo commemorating that he had completed shooting on Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Marvel franchise. (Boy, if you’d told me back in 2008 that the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to get four solo would be Thor, I would have laughed right in your face.) While posing extremely non-flexed and totally relaxed with director Taika Waititi, Hemsworth (sporting long hair as Thor for the first time since his head got forcibly shaved by Stan Lee in Thor: Ragnarok, and no that is not a joke, that is actually what happened in that ridiculous movie) wrote “The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two.”

In addition to Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder also features the returns of three different female characters from throughout the franchise: Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander’s Sif, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World and is slated to become the new Thor in the movie. The film will also co-star the Guardians of the Galaxy — Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and (presumably) the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. The villain is Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. (We’re gonna guess he’s the Thunder, not so much the Love part of the movie.)

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

