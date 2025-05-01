‘Thunderbolts* Ending Explained: What The Final Scene Means for the MCU

The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Thunderbolts*, as strongly implied by the headline that reads “Thunderbolts* Ending Explained.”

Yes, things have finally gotten really interesting again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four have officially arrived in the MCU. We finally know what that asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title was all about. And it looks like there’s about to be a full-blown civil war between Avengers factions. (Uh, again.)

In our latest Marvel video, we’re going to speedrun through that wild Thunderbolts* ending, and we’re going to discuss what it means for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Plus, we’ll discuss how the MCU’s Sentry is different than the one from the comics, and yeah, we’ll even talk about that Red Guardian scene with the Wheaties box.

Watch our full ending explained video below:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on the ending of Thunderbolts* and the future of the MCU, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows that lead up to Thunderbolts*, one breaking down all the Easter eggs in the first full Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, and one on The Fantastic Four: First Steps CinemaCon footage. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app