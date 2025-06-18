Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Gets New Title For Home Release

Just like within the film itself, Thunderbolts* now has a new name.

The box art for the just-announced home video release of Marvel’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry calls it by a new title: Thunderbolts: The New Avengers. (Technically, it calls it “Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers,” but that just looks too weird when you type it out.)

Marvel Marvel loading...

The new announcement video for the Digital and home release also refers to it as “Thunderbolts: The New Avengers.”

READ MORE: The Best Marvel Movies Not Made By Marvel Studios

Marvel announced their Thunderbolts movie, based on the comic book of the same name, back in 2022. Then, at CinemaCon 2024, Kevin Feige gave an update on the project — an added an asterisk to the title. Henceforth, Feige explained, the film was officially called Thunderbolts*, but he also said the company “won’t talk about the asterisk until after release.”

Educated Marvel nerds speculated that the asterisk could mean that by the end of the film the team rebrands itself, perhaps even as the new Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And sure enough, that’s what happened at Thunderbolts*’ climax. Shortly after the movie premiered in theaters, Marvel launched a second wave of marketing around the project calling it “*The New Avengers.” They even released posters with that title.

Now, on home video, they’ve combined the two names to get Thunderbolts: The New Avengers. Whether it makes any impact on the film’s rentals and sales remains to be seen; despite strong reviews from critics, Thunderbolts* by every name Marvel gave it underperformed at the box office, grossing just $379 million worldwide.

The bonus features on Thunderbolts: The New Avengers’ home video releases include:

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

– Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

– Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled. Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

– Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets. All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

– Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman. Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*.

– Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*. Director’s Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.

Thunderbolts comes to Digital on July 1. The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K discs go on sale on July 29.

Get our free mobile app