‘Thunderbolts*’: All the Parts That Don’t Work

Thunderbolts* is a hit with audiences and critics, earning solid box office and some of the best reviews in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years. But was it perfect?

Not quite. In our latest Thunderbolts* we’ve convened a panel of Marvel experts for a group review of the film. Everyone likes it, and they’ll tell you why. (Florence Pugh, thank you.) But we’ve all got some minor complaints too. From Bucky’s storyline to the lack of a Ghost storyline, we’ll get into all the parts of Thunderbolts* that didn’t quite work. They’ll also discuss the ending, and how it feeds into the future of the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

Join ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, Harriet Lengel-Enright, and Matt Singer, and The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman for their full review of Thunderbolts* below:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on Thunderbolts*, why it worked and the things we would change, check out more of our videos below, including one on the ending of Thunderbolts* and the future of the MCU, one recapping all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows that lead up to Thunderbolts*, and one breaking down all the Easter eggs in the first full Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app