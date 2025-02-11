‘Thunderbolts’: All the Secrets You Missed In the New Trailer

The Super Bowl trailer for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* gave us our first look at the movie’s big villain, The Void, and with it also gave us a lot of clues about the plot of the movie: Who the Thunderbolts are, who assembles this team, why they are put together now, and what their mission is going to be. (We still don’t know why the title has an asterisk though.)

In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe breakdown video, we’ll look at the Thunderbolts* trailer, and point out all the little details, Easter eggs, and secrets you might have missed. We’ll also talk about what this trailer tells us about the current state of the Avengers, who the Sentry is and how he got his powers, and how the Thunderbolts get together and why someone wants them dead. Watch our full look at the trailer below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the Thunderbolts* Super Bowl trailer and all the stuff in it you missed, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of the entire Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney+ series, one on the entire Captain America franchise up to Brave New World, and one on the hidden Watcher cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer and what it means for the future of the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thunderbolts* is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app