Avengers Endgame: Encore is now in theaters — meaning the final teases ahead of Avengers: Doomsday are here now as well. Endgame and Doomsday co-director Joe Russo is on the record saying the Encore cut of Endgame is “required viewing” for any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan who plays to watch Doomsday.

So is that true? And what exactly is in these new scenes that’s “required” before you go see Doomsday in December? Are there any real surprises in this footage? Did it confirm anything about Doomsday that we didn’t already know?

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. We’ll breakdown the new Endgame: Encore scenes, and explain why they are so important to the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Watch our full Endgame: Encore video below. (Also, keep in mind there are SPOILERS ahead.)

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If you liked that video breaking down all the new footage in Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting the film to Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on Noah Jupe and who he might be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars , one on why Doctor Doom is the true Avenger of Avengers: Doomsday, and one on all the Marvel movies and TV shows Marvel thinks you need to see before Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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