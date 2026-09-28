Seven years after it first debuted in theaters, Avengers: Endgame is once again the number one movie at the weekend box office.

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel re-released their signature blockbuster in theaters, now under the title Avengers Endgame: Encore. The slightly updated version features several new post-credits scenes that tease the upcoming events of Doomsday and bridge the two Avengers sequels.

Despite competition from several new films in multiplexes, Endgame: Encore was the top film on the weekend box office chart, grossing an estimated $26 million in its first three days of re-release. That put it about $2.5 million ahead of the weekend’s number two film, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot. (Cregger’s film also crossed $100 million at the U.S. box office last weekend, the first Resident Evil movie in history to hit that financial milestone.)

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Endgame: Encore grossed an additional $60 million internationally, for a first weekend total of $86 million. Not too shabby for a seven year ol movie that’s widely available on a variety of home video formats plus streaming, with a couple of new scenes that quickly leaked online.

Here is the full domestic top 10 at the box office last weekend:

Avengers Endgame: Encore - $26 million Resident Evil - $23.3 million Heart of the Beast - $20 million Primetime - $19.1 million Forgotten Island - $12.8 million Practical Magic 2 - $5.6 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day - $4.1 million The Odyssey - $3.7 million Daniel and the Fiery Furnace - $1.5 million Coyote vs. Acme - $1.2 million

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in theaters on December 18.