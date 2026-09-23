The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers Endgame: Encore. Once you read this article you can’t just snap your fingers and wipe out half of your memories of the stuff in it.

The final countdown to Avengers: Doomsday begins this weekend, when Avengers Endgame: Encore arrives in theaters. This revision of the previous Avengers sequel includes new scenes that weren’t featured in the movie’s original release back in 2019.

Joe Russo, the co-director of both Endgame and Doomsday, has already said that the Encore cut is “required viewing” for Marvel fans because “it’s going to connect the story of the two movies.” And now, with the first screenings of the film in the U.S. roughly 24 hours away, bootleg video and detailed descriptions of the new scenes are starting to pop up all over the internet.

So just how essential is this new cut? Does it really connect the story of the two movies? Well, here are descriptions of the four new scenes from Encore that have appeared online, all of which come from the movie’s closing credits. (We are not posting any bootleg videos, obviously.) Again, SPOILERS are about to follow here, so if you want to go into Encore totally fresh, this is probably the place you should exit this branch of the multiverse.

Scene #1

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The first new addition continues directly from the original ending of Avengers: Endgame, with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers traveling back in time to live out his retirement with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. In the altered Encore version, their happily ever after is interrupted by a knock at the door and the arrival of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, dressed in his TVA uniform from the Loki TV series.

Scene #2

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Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner — last seen rampaging through New York City in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and previously not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday at all — is in some kind of underground military bunker. He talks into a camera about recently suffering his first “incident” in over a decade (the events of Brand New Day), and how he has placed himself in isolation as a result.

Banner tells the camera he is experimenting with some sort of serum that would suppress the gamma radiation in his blood. Then his camera glitches out, and an unseen Doctor Doom is heard but not seen, telling Banner he’s come to “collect” him.

Scene #3

Marvel Marvel

Members of the TVA, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros, observe an incursion between two universes. (One of the universes is listed as “Earth-10005,” which is the official numerical designation for Fox’s X-Men movie universe.) Suddenly the incursions begin to spread; dozens, then hundreds, then thousands in a matter of seconds. Ouroboros ominously announces that the multiverse is “collapsing.”

Scene #4

Marvel Marvel

Where Avengers: Endgame originally concluded with the sound of Tony Stark pounding on his very first Iron Man armor from back in the original Iron Man, Avengers Endgame: Encore intercuts that sound with flashes of Doctor Doom (also played by Robert Downey Jr. of course) forging his own armored mask.

Avengers Endgame: Encore opens in theaters this weekend.

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