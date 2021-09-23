‘Tiger King 2’ Is Coming to Netflix Later This Year

One of Netflix’s signature series is getting a sequel. The streaming service revealed today that its upcoming slate of true crime series and films over the next year includes Tiger King 2, a new season of its hit Tiger King show from March of 2020.

The original show became one of last year’s pop culture sensations. Released at the start of the pandemic, it grabbed the attention of a captive audience who became enthralled with the bizarre exploits of several warring owners of competing wildlife zoos and rescue organizations. According to Netflix, 64 million households watched Tiger King in its first month of release. Original Tiger King directors, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, have returned to direct the new season.

The show’s protagonists have remained in the news since Tiger King premiered; there was a major development in the endless feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin just last month, in fact. Whether there is enough there for an entire miniseries, we’ll have to wait and see — but not for too long though. Netflix’s press release claims Tiger King 2 is “coming this year.”

Netflix’s true crime slate also includes The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, a show about “one of the world's most audacious conmen,” The Tinder Swindler, about another conman who “posed as a billionaire playboy” online, Trust No One: The Hunt For the Crypto King, about the “suspicious death of a cryptocurrency millionaire,” and Bad Vegan about the downfall of a celebrity restauranteur.

You can get glimpses of all these films and shows below:

