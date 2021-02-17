Tim Burton Will Direct a Wednesday Addams TV Show For Netflix

She’s creepy, she’s kooky, yadda yadda yadda, you know the rest.

She‘s Wednesday Addams — the quirky and fiercely goth daughter of The Addams Family and she’s getting her own live-action series on Netflix. The news was announced by Netflix’s official Twitter account — which also revealed that the series will be directed by Tim Burton, making his TV directorial debut.

Boy, Wednesday really doesn’t like that cello.

When the news of this project was first reported a few months ago, it didn’t have any streaming service attached and was described as a new live-action series featuring the Addams Family, the beloved characters first introduced in Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons. Since their introduction, the Addams have appeared in live-action and animated TV series and movies. Their most recent appearance was an animated movie from 2019, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams. (A sequel to the movie is also in the works.) The most famous iteration of Wednesday Addams is probably still Christina Ricci’s from the early ’90s live-action Addams Family movies directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Her performances as the affectless, slyly funny Wednesday made her a star.

This project is totally unrelated to any of the earlier Addams Familys, and it’s not yet clear why it’s specifically called just Wednesday. (Hopefully Uncle Fester at least makes a cameo.) Burton seems like an obvious choice for anything related to The Addams Family and their spooky vibe. He previously directed a Dark Shadows movie (itself based on a different spooky TV series).