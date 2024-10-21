Tom Hardy Says He Would Love to Fight Spider-Man

Tom Hardy would “love to fight Spider-Man.”

The 47-year-old actor reprises his role as Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom in Venom: The Last Dance and though his trilogy in the Spider-Man spinoff is now complete, the star admitted he'd love to come face-to-face with Tom Holland’s web-slinging superhero.

Presenting the movie at New York Comic Con, Tom said: “I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never.”

“We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. The Last Dance is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

While the story of Venom “closes” with the new movie, director Kelly Marcel teased further symbiote-based movies may be on the way after the trilogy for The Last Dance teased the introduction of Knull, the evil alien creator of the symbiote.

Marcel said on stage: “This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows.”

“The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off.”

Hardy previously teased the film would be “much bigger” than its two predecessors.

He told Forbes: “This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger.”

The Peaky Blinders actor, who stars in the film alongside Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Graham and Rhys Ifans, added the success of the R-rated Deadpool movies had encouraged him and Marcel to embrace the more violent side of Venom.

He explained: “By the third one, we’ve been given so much creative support to do — to push it. It’s a much wider piece and there’s much more love - not that there was not love in the last ones. We’ve been allowed to put more of our ideas into it and I’m really excited to see how they land.”

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters this weekend.

