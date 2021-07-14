Loki Will Reportedly Return in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The following post includes SPOILERS for the Loki finale.

Hot off the heels of Loki’s Season 2 announcement, it seems as if Marvel is prepping the God of Mischief for more MCU Phase Four projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is “expected to appear” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not this is true. We’ve also yet to learn if any of Loki’s other supporting characters will be appearing in Doctor Strange 2.

It would make sense for Loki to time-hop into Doctor Strange 2, considering the Sacred Timeline was broken during the finale episode. It was previously reported that the events of Loki would directly funnel into the Sorcerer Supreme’s next movie, but Hiddleston’s involvement in that project was never part of the picture. Now, we have reason to believe that Loki will continue his chaotic shenanigans in Doctor Strange 2.

In addition, the conclusion of Marvel’s Emmy-nominated series WandaVision ties into Doctor Strange 2 as well. Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, even went so far as to say that Doctor Strange 2 “wouldn't make sense” without WandaVision. Olsen will play a major role in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led project, and some suspect that Wanda’s missing children will become a plot point in the movie.

As we wait for Marvel to confirm Loki’s involvement in Doctor Strange 2 — which comes out in March of 2022 — we can at least look forward to more of Hiddleston in Loki Season 2. Loki is the first Marvel series on Disney+ to receive a second season, and it will be interesting to see which direction the show goes in, especially if Loki is also meddling with time in Doctor Strange 2.

