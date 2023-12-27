For basically the entirety of the 2010s, Marvel seemed nigh-invulnerable — like Galactus, if Galactus stopped eating planets and started releasing three major motion pictures every calendar year. Every Marvel movie opened to huge box office and strong reviews, and with every release, the buzz for the company and its larger Marvel Cinematic Universe only seemed to get bigger and bigger, hitting its peak with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which concluded over a decade of storytelling with a thrilling, emotional (and wildly profitable) finale.

But the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Marvel Comics, is never allowed to end; there’s always a new monthly issue and now a new film (and show) every couple of months. And thus far, The Multiverse Saga — as Marvel dubbed their post-Endgame efforts — has been a roller coaster of highs and lows. And in 2023, the roller coaster got awfully bumpy, with disappointing TV shows, frustrating movies, and multiple major behind-the-scenes issues for the company, its executives, and its stars.

As a fan of Marvel dating back decades before the company made its own movies, I’m hoping they turn things around quickly. But you would have to be the hardest of hardcore Marvel zombie to insist 2023 was a good year for the company. In fact, it doesn’t feel like too much of a stretch to say this might have been the worst year in Marvel Studios’ history to date. Below, here are ten reasons why.

The Worst Marvel Moments of 2023 The lowlights from a pretty bad year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

