Tom Holland Says Jean Grey Definitely Isn’t in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland, Hollywood’s worst secret keeper, says Jean Grey isn’t in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sure, Jan.

The British actor was doing an interview with Brazilian content creator Natalia Kreseur to promote the upcoming superhero flick when the interviewer slyly tried to get him to reveal if the X-Men hero, rumored to be played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink this time around, is in the movie.

“Well, she’s not in this movie, but it would be pretty cool,” Holland, after squirming in his chair, replied when asked if Jean Grey could somehow help MJ (played by Zendaya) remember her relationship with Peter Parker.

In case you forgot, Doctor Strange cast a sweeping memory spell at the end of No Way Home, erasing everyone’s memory of Peter, including his girlfriend’s.

READ MORE: Brand New Day Final Trailer Swings Through Spidey History

Ever since Sink was confirmed to have joined the cast of Brand New Day, fans have been speculating nonstop about her role in the film.

The prevailing rumor is that she’s playing the telekinetic and telepathic Mutant previously played by Famke Janssen in X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), The Wolverine (2013), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Sophie Turner in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019). However, Sink’s role is unconfirmed, with her much-talked-about role being kept tightly under wraps until the movie’s release.

The casting mystery has been such a talking point that it’s even made its way into the movie’s marketing.

In a recent promo, Sink teases fans by jokingly confirming three things about her role in Brand New Day: She isn’t playing Spider-Man, she isn’t playing Aunt May, and she’s definitely in the movie.

Well, that certainly narrows it down!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

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