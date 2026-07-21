The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day is two and a half minutes long, and a full minute of it is comprised of clips from the earlier Tom Holland Spider-Man films.

The reason why is likely two-fold. One: The premise of Brand New Day spins directly out of the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter Parker (Holland) agreed to make the entire world (including his beloved MJ and best bud Ned) forget he exists in order to restore the multiverse. The trailer is reestablishing the idea that Peter Parker has become the ultimate loner, watching his favorite people from afar because they have forgotten that he exists.

The second: For whatever reason, Sony and Marvel are being really cagey about the plot of this movie, and its villain, and whoever Sadie Sink is in it. I recently saw a video on the official Brand New Day instagram feed spoofing the “Preparing For My Netflix Documentary” meme, and it was just Sadie Sink sitting in a chair, saying nothing.

The scenes in the trailer that are actually from Brand New Day are largely recycled from the earlier teasers, but there is a little new footage sprinkled in there as well. You can watch it below:

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Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is less than two weeks away. It opens in theaters on July 31.

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