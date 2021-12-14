Sony CEO Says Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Future Is Up In The Air

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in just a few days, and the early positive reactions from critics all point towards another hit. The third Tom Holland-led Spidey flick will reportedly rip open the multiverse, creating tons of opportunities for exciting crossovers. All in all, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios make a winning team. But what exactly happens next for Holland’s Peter Parker?

Two weeks ago, Sony producer Amy Pascal enthusiastically revealed to Fandango that more Spider-Man movies were in the works with Holland at the center. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of... we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three,” she stated. “This is not the last of our MCU movies... Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

While this all sounds promising, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has chimed in to temper fans’ expectations. Speaking with Variety, Rothman explained that the future of Holland’s Spider-Man is still up in the air. “I will confirm that my dear sister-in-arms, Amy, is a very optimistic person. That’s what I will confirm. The reality is nothing is set. Nothing has been determined. But on the other hand, everything is still possible.”

So while there are no specific plans for another round of Spider-Man movies, Rothman’s statement leaves the door wide open. Luckily, we don't have to spend much time thinking about the future now, as Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters Friday, December 17.