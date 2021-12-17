With Spider-Man: No Way Home landing in theaters this Friday, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is front-and-center in the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. No Way Home marks Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinging hero, and while nothing is set in stone, it may be one of his last. He is supposedly contracted for one more appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but beyond that, everything is just rumors swirling about. Meanwhile, Holland has gone on the record to explain that he wants to create an opportunity for another young actor — or actress — to take his place.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland told People in an interview. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

For Holland, passing on the torch of Spider-Man is the right thing to do — not just for his own career, but for the progression of the franchise. “I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” Holland said. “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduced us to Gwen Stacy’s Ghost Spider (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld). The follow-up, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, will also feature Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, another iteration of Spider-Woman from the comics. Maybe one day, we'll see a Spider-Woman in a live-action Marvel movie — or maybe Miles Morales will cross over from the animated sphere.

Until any of this happens, of course, we can look forward to catching No Way Home in theaters now.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)