Chris Pratt’s ‘Tomorrow War’ Premieres on Amazon This Summer

It was rumored back in January, and now it’s confirmed. The Tomorrow War, originally intended as a big summer release for Paramount Pictures will now be a big summer release for Amazon via their Prime Video streaming service. The site announced today that it would premiere the sci-fi film on July 2 in over 240 countries and territories.

The film, directed by The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay, stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, via the Amazon press release:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The news continues the recent trend of Amazon scooping up major movies that were originally intended for theaters. They premiered Coming 2 America earlier this spring, and they have Without Remorse at the end of this month. (Like The Tomorrow War, both were originally going to be distributed to theaters by Paramount.) Lately, it appears that Amazon’s strategy to compete with Netflix is not to try to produce as much content as they do (because no one can produce as much content as Netflix), but to make or buy legitimately big tentpole films with major stars or recognizable properties. Will it work? We’ll find out when someone travels back in time from the year 2051 and tells us who won The Streaming War.

